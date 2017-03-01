Our mission is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful, and AI is enabling us to do that in incredible new ways - solving problems for our users, our customers, and the world.

AI makes it easier for you to do things every day, whether it’s searching for photos of people you love, breaking down language barriers, or helping you get things done with your own personal digital assistant. But it’s also providing us with new ways of looking at old problems and helping transform how we work and live, and we think the biggest impact will come when everyone can access it.