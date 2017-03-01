Bringing the benefits of AI to everyone

Our mission is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful, and AI is enabling us to do that in incredible new ways - solving problems for our users, our customers, and the world.

AI makes it easier for you to do things every day, whether it’s searching for photos of people you love, breaking down language barriers, or helping you get things done with your own personal digital assistant. But it’s also providing us with new ways of looking at old problems and helping transform how we work and live, and we think the biggest impact will come when everyone can access it.

Watch the I/O 2017 Keynote

Hear about the changing technology landscape and the latest on our work in AI.

Cloud TPUs: Better, faster machine learning for everyone

Our next-generation Tensor Processing Units make machine learning training and inference faster than ever, and we’re bringing them to Google Cloud.

Meet your Google Assistant

Advances in machine learning have made it possible to build a personal Google, just for you, that helps you get things done in the real world.

Our vision

  • Sundar Pichai
    Sundar Pichai CEO, Google Inc.
    “Machine learning and artificial intelligence are unlocking capabilities that were unthinkable only a few years ago.”
  • John Giannandrea
    John Giannandrea SVP, Google Inc.
    “We’ve seen extraordinary results in fields that hadn’t really moved the needle for many years. I think we’re in an AI spring right now.”
  • Anna Patterson
    Anna Patterson VP of Engineering, Artificial Intelligence
    “AI is turning science fiction into non-fiction, but some of its most meaningful applications haven’t been imagined yet.”
  • Jeff Dean
    Jeff Dean Google Brain team
    “The promise of AI is that we can produce solutions to previously unsolved problems that will really help people.”
  • Fei-Fei Li
    Fei-Fei Li Cloud AI/ML
    “The most meaningful technologies are the ones that transform a precious resource into one that can benefit everyone. AI can deliver this transformation at a scale we’ve never seen and imagined before.”
  • Corinna Cortes
    Corinna Cortes Google Research New York
    “Machine learning has already transformed our computational solutions. The future is even more exciting: tackling more complex and more challenging learning problems with modern theoretical and algorithmic advances.”

