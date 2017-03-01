Bringing the benefits of AI to everyone
Our mission is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful, and AI is enabling us to do that in incredible new ways - solving problems for our users, our customers, and the world.
AI makes it easier for you to do things every day, whether it’s searching for photos of people you love, breaking down language barriers, or helping you get things done with your own personal digital assistant. But it’s also providing us with new ways of looking at old problems and helping transform how we work and live, and we think the biggest impact will come when everyone can access it.
Cloud TPUs: Better, faster machine learning for everyone
Our next-generation Tensor Processing Units make machine learning training and inference faster than ever, and we’re bringing them to Google Cloud.
Our vision
Sundar Pichai CEO, Google Inc.“Machine learning and artificial intelligence are unlocking capabilities that were unthinkable only a few years ago.”
John Giannandrea SVP, Google Inc.“We’ve seen extraordinary results in fields that hadn’t really moved the needle for many years. I think we’re in an AI spring right now.”
Anna Patterson VP of Engineering, Artificial Intelligence“AI is turning science fiction into non-fiction, but some of its most meaningful applications haven’t been imagined yet.”
Jeff Dean Google Brain team“The promise of AI is that we can produce solutions to previously unsolved problems that will really help people.”
Fei-Fei Li Cloud AI/ML“The most meaningful technologies are the ones that transform a precious resource into one that can benefit everyone. AI can deliver this transformation at a scale we’ve never seen and imagined before.”
Corinna Cortes Google Research New York“Machine learning has already transformed our computational solutions. The future is even more exciting: tackling more complex and more challenging learning problems with modern theoretical and algorithmic advances.”
